Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
