Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

News