Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Part…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.