Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
