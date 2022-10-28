Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
