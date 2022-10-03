The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricane Fiona wrought devastation to Puerto Rico, still reeling from its assault by Hurricane Maria eerily precisely five years earlier.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …