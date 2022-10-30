Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.