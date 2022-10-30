 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News