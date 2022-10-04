 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

