The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic d…