Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.