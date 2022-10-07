Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …