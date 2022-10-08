Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
