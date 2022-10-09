The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Saint Louis community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
