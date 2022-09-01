Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
