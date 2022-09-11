Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.