The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…