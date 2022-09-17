Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.