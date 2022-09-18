Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.