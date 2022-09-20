Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 73 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
