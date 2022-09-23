Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

News