Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.