Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.