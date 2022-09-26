Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 th…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.