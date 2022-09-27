Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.