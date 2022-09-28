Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricane Fiona wrought devastation to Puerto Rico, still reeling from its assault by Hurricane Maria eerily precisely five years earlier.
