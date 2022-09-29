Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.