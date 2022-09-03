Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
