Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.