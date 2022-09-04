Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
