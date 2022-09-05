Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.