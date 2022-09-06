 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

News