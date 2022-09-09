The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
