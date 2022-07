Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Winds becoming calm in the evening. A 40 percent chance of showers overnight and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m.

Thursday looks to bring more rain, with things finally clearing up on Friday.