Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

