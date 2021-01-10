Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.