Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.