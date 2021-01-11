 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Louis's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports