Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

