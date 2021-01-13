This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
