This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
