Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

