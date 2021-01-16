 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

