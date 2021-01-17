Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.