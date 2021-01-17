This evening in Saint Louis: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
