Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.