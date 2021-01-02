 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

