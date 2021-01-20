 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

