 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports