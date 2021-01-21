Saint Louis's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
