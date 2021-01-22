 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports