This evening in Saint Louis: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
