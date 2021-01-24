This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
