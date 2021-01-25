Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
This evening in Saint Louis: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rai…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Part…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…