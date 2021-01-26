This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
