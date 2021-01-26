 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports