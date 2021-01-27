 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

